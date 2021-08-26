City Schools of Decatur aims to require vaccines for students, staff

School board members on Tuesday approved moving ahead with Fehrman and her staff crafting a policy to bring back for consideration.

As of Aug. 20, City Schools of Decatur had 16 students and five staff members test positive for COVID-19, according to its report.

Drafting a policy for students may take longer, the superintendent said. The district will have to write a policy that takes into account what state law mandates for childhood vaccines and what other school systems are exploring.

Georgia currently has the nation’s fifth-highest number of children hospitalized with COVID-19, according to federal health data, lagging only Florida and Texas. Two hundred-fifty children were admitted to Georgia hospitals in the week ending Aug. 25.

Less than 24% of Georgians between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated. Children under age 12 are not eligible for vaccines.

In a recent data report, the Georgia Department of Health reports that more than one in every 100 children in the state between the ages of 5 to 17 has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

The district has about 5,800 students enrolled, including 1,700 at Decatur High and 1,300 at Renfroe Middle schools. Fehrman said she has received overwhelmingly positive feedback about the district’s plan to vaccinate students.

The superintendent told the AJC that “as far as I know,” City of Decatur Schools would be the first in the state to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for teachers and students.

Fehrman said the district aims to introduce the staff vaccination policy to the school board at its Sept. 14 meeting. If it’s approved, the district will provide educational opportunities for staff members who may be hesitant to get the jab.

“Part of the process is not rushing into it, but letting people know up from here’s where we are going,” she said.

Staff reporter Tamar Hallerman contributed to this report.