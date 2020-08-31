City of Brookhaven hosting Fortnite tournament for area gamers

The tournament is open to all ages, but parents must sign a permission slip for anyone under 18. The city did not say whether participants must be residents of Brookhaven.

Online registration is required; according to the city’s website, registration costs $5. Organizers plan to send players a complete set of rules.

The city did not say whether the winner would receive a prize.

This is the schedule for the tournament, though the city said it is subject to change depending on the number of participants:

Round 1: Sept. 14

Round 2: Sept. 17

Quarterfinals: Sept. 21

Semifinals: Sept. 24

Finals: Sept. 28

For more information, email Mallory.Izbicki@brookhavenga.gov.