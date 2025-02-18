City Council OK’s legislative overhaul of Atlanta’s inspector general

A new process is laid out for how the inspector general must request records, which the watchdog argued will likely impede the office’s work. The legislation doesn’t prohibit the office from investigating illegal activity and referring cases to prosecutors, although it describes the position’s investigations as “administrative in nature.”

The legislation passed in a 14-1 vote, with Council member Liliana Bakhtiari as the sole opponent.

The proposal had gone through weeks of proposed changes by City Council members. Some have been outwardly supportive of a sweeping overhaul of the watchdog’s power while others question the intent of the legislation.

“One thing we know about policy when it happens, if neither side is completely happy with it, I think we’re moving along the right track,” said recently-elected councilmember Eshé Collins, who chairs the Committee on Council.

Earlier Monday, Inspector General Shannon Manigault announced her resignation over what she called “threats, bullying, intimidation and harassment” by officials inside City Hall. Manigault said changes passed by council would “destroy” the office.

“All I can do is try to make sure that the serious allegations that you all have entrusted with OIG do not die with me or with the imminent death by legislation of our office,” she said. “OIG has open, active investigations — serious investigations — that after today, because of the proposed legislation, we may not be able to pursue.”

Opponents of the changes accuse city officials of attacking the office for rooting out conflicts of interest and misconduct at the highest levels of City Hall. But proponents say that employees’ rights are being trampled during investigations.

Manigault has been accused of seizing employees’ personal devices (a claim she adamantly denies) and of showing up at employee’s homes (an action she said her office took once to reach an employee working remotely). Most recently, City Attorney Patrise Perkins-Hooker accused Manigault of violating state law at least 50 times while issuing subpoenas during investigations.

“What we don’t need is someone who professes to be the bastion of integrity but yet themselves engages in corrupt acts,” said councilman Michael Julian Bond, whose connections to a lobbyist with contracts with the city were questioned by the inspector general.

No wrongdoing was found on Bond’s part.

Both the mayor’s office and inspector general worked to rally public support during the nearly year-long battle between them. The inspector general accuses the Dickens administration of spreading misinformation and misleading claims both inside City Hall and on social media.

Rohit Malhotra, founder and executive director Civic Center for Innovation, urged council members Monday not to pass the legislation.

“This is not a policy debate, this is political theater,” he said. “What are we doing? Who is winning? Atlanta is losing.”

Over the past few months as council members ironed out the legislation, union employees have filed into City Council chambers to describe a “culture of fear” related to the office’s investigations.

But the inspector general’s governing board and the national Association of Inspectors General have consistently backed Manigault, saying that the office abides by nationwide best practices.

Three of the governing board members also resigned alongside the inspector general, including former chair Nichola Hines.

“I’ve served on this board for eight and a half years and without doubt this past year has been by far the most disturbing and difficult,” Hines said during public comment Monday.

“The fundamental independence of the OIG is at risk,” she added. “The board was created to support — not obstruct — ethical governance.”

Reynoldstown resident Susan Duran came to City Hall on Monday to speak out against the changes. She pointed to efforts to remove government watchdogs at the federal level by the Trump administration.

“The OIG was created in response to actual severe corruption scandals and violations in Atlanta’s government,” she said. “Atlanta deserves transparent, accountable leadership.”