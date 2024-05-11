SATURDAY'S WEATHER

Chilly morning, dry conditions and lots of sunshine

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Clear Friday night
By
15 minutes ago

Morning lows are dropping and there will be plenty of sunshine over the weekend.

Gusty winds will die down overnight and into Saturday morning, but it will feel chilly by the time the sun begins to rise. We’ll see a low of 55 degrees in Atlanta and the metro will be in the low 50s, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said. The average for this time of year is 60 degrees.

“It’s going to be cool. Talk about temperatures in the 50s,” Nitz said.

There will be lots of sunshine and a few stray clouds throughout the day. It will be a welcome change from the last couple days of storms. Atlanta will climb into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

Nitz projects that a slight breeze will return in the afternoon. Gusts could reach up to 20 mph at times.

Sunday will be warmer with a low of 58 degrees and a high of 80. More sunshine is on the way.

Showers return Monday, when there is a 40% chance of rain. Morning lows return to the 60s by Monday and then continue slowly rising through the week.

Five-day forecast, May 11, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

