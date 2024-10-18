Chick-fil-A to expand to Singapore

Breaking: Georgia passes 1 million early voting mark
Chick-fil-A has announced the start of what it says will be a $75 million expansion in Singapore, part of an ambitious plan the College Park-based chain has to spread its signature offerings through Asia.

The 57-year-old company, the third-largest, quick-service chain in the United States, has a 10-year blueprint that will start with the opening of its first restaurant in Singapore in late 2025, Chick-fil-A officials said this week.

The selection of Singapore for expansion was not chosen at random, said Anita Costello, the company’s chief international officer, in a statement.

The city-state has a “strategic position as a gateway to the Asian market,” and has a welcoming culture for expansion because of a “profound love that Singaporeans have for food,” she said.

With the idea of promoting its plan for Singapore, the company’s Asian division hosted a three-day “pop-up event” aimed at introducing its brand. More than 1,000 attended, the company said.

Chick-fil-A, which says community involvement and charity are part of its mission, requested a voluntary S$10 donation from attendees, raising money for a philanthropy associated with the National Council of Social Service, officials said.

More than 200,000 employees work at 3,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants globally. Most are franchises, owned by a single person, the company said.

The company is also expanding in Europe.

Michael E. Kanell, the AJC's economics writer, has been reporting on jobs, housing and the economy at the AJC for nearly two decades.

