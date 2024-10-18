Chick-fil-A to expand to Singapore

Chick-fil-A has announced the start of what it says will be a $75 million expansion in Singapore, part of an ambitious plan the College Park-based chain has to spread its signature offerings through Asia.

The 57-year-old company, the third-largest, quick-service chain in the United States, has a 10-year blueprint that will start with the opening of its first restaurant in Singapore in late 2025, Chick-fil-A officials said this week.

The selection of Singapore for expansion was not chosen at random, said Anita Costello, the company’s chief international officer, in a statement.