Chick-fil-A to expand to Singapore

Chick-fil-A has announced the start of what it says will be a $75 million expansion in Singapore, part of an ambitious plan the College Park-based chain has to spread its signature offerings through Asia.
The 57-year-old company, the third-largest, quick-service chain in the United States, has a 10-year blueprint that will start with the opening of its first restaurant in Singapore in late 2025, Chick-fil-A officials said this week.
The selection of Singapore for expansion was not chosen at random, said Anita Costello, the company’s chief international officer, in a statement.
The city-state has a “strategic position as a gateway to the Asian market,” and has a welcoming culture for expansion because of a “profound love that Singaporeans have for food,” she said.
With the idea of promoting its plan for Singapore, the company’s Asian division hosted a three-day “pop-up event” aimed at introducing its brand. More than 1,000 attended, the company said.
Chick-fil-A, which says community involvement and charity are part of its mission, requested a voluntary S$10 donation from attendees, raising money for a philanthropy associated with the National Council of Social Service, officials said.
More than 200,000 employees work at 3,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants globally. Most are franchises, owned by a single person, the company said.
The company is also expanding in Europe.
