Chick-fil-A plans huge overseas expansion

The company has eight restaurants in Canada.

Its chicken-centric menu has made it the third-largest fast-food chain in the United States, according to Technomic Inc., a market research firm. Chick-fil-A lags only McDonald’s and Starbucks in sales, according to Technomic.

The company is privately held and does not release detailed financial information. But officials say its restaurants average $6.3 million in annual sales, despite being closed on Sundays.

Given the number of restaurants, that implies corporate revenues of more than $17 billion.

In metro Atlanta, Chick-fil-A has 170 restaurants, plus its corporate headquarters, with about 3,200 employees.