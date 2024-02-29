Metro Atlanta

Chick-fil-A issues recall, says customers should toss popular item in trash

Chick-fil-A recalls its Polynesian sauce. Here’s everything we know.

15 minutes ago

Chick-fil-A customers should discard any Polynesian sauce dipping cups acquired Feb. 14-27, the Atlanta-based restaurant published on its website. The cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens.

Those with questions have been asked to please call Chick-fil-A Cares at (866) 232-2040.

Polynesian is just one of many dipping sauce flavors sold by the food company. Its retail Polynesian sauce bottles were not included in the recall. Most recently, Chick-fil-A added barbeque sauce and sweet and spicy sriracha sauces to its retail lineup.

