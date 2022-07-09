Charles Barkley dunks $1 million into Spelman College coffers

Combined Shape Caption Helene Gayle is president of Spelman College. (Contributed photo) Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption Helene Gayle is president of Spelman College. (Contributed photo) Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“Charles Barkley’s $1 million gift to Spelman College comes at a significant time as we continue to close education and wealth inequality for Black families and maintain affordable education opportunities for women of African descent,” said Spelman’s new president, Helene Gayle. “As one of the country’s leading engines of social mobility and the nation’s leading HBCU, this generous gift will help build upon Spelman’s legacy of developing the next generation of leaders.”

Barkley, who has created a whole new generation of fans from his work as the affable host of “Inside the NBA,” has made a habit lately of supporting HBCUs.

The Spelman gift will be the sixth major donation that he has made to a Black college since 2016. A native of Alabama, Barkley donated $1 million each to Alabama A&M, Miles College and Tuskegee University.

In 2016, he pledged $1 million to Clark Atlanta University, followed by a 2017 pledge to Morehouse College for $1 million.

Combined Shape Caption Spelman College holds commencement for the class of 2020 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman Combined Shape Caption Spelman College holds commencement for the class of 2020 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

“People are aware of Charles from TNT and his NBA stardom, but I don’t think people are aware of how focused he is on philanthropy and entrepreneurism,” John Hudson told al.com. “He knows how committed Jordyn is to Spelman and has seen how it has transformed her worldview.”

According to al.com, last summer Barkley, a 1981 graduate of Leeds High School, gave every Leeds City Schools employee $1,000, while arranging for students to receive 200 computers and free internet service for a year.

“What can you say about someone who is so giving and charitable with their resources with all they’ve accomplished?” John Hudson said. “He has a special place in his heart for Black women; I’ve seen him invest in Black female-owned companies. This is just another indication of Char­­les investing in something that is close to his heart.”