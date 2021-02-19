Case involving Gwinnett Confederate statue dismissed after removal

“I think everything has been accomplished that I sought,” he said.

Joseph Bath, commander of the Lawrenceville camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said he was not aware of the Feb. 8 dismissal that closed the case. Bath said he has filed an open records request to find out where the county is holding the monument, but he has not seen it since it was taken down.

“I’m really upside down and backwards,” he said. “They have our monument somewhere. They haven’t told us where it’s at and it is ours.”

County Commissioner Kirkland Carden said he expects the county to reach out to Bath’s group about picking up the monument, so it can be relocated. Carden said when the parties were negotiating, Gwinnett was willing to cover the costs to move it to a Jackson County cemetery.

“We just want to end this chapter, end this saga,” he said. “Wherever it will be, it will not be in the Lawrenceville square.”