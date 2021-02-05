BREAKING: Gwinnett removes Confederate monument erected in 1993

Lawrenceville’s mayor and members of the city council were among those who asked county commissioners over the summer to remove the monument from the downtown square.

The Lawrenceville monument has an early Confederate flag etched into it, as well as a picture of a Confederate soldier and, among writing, bears the dates 1861-1865 and the notation “LEST WE FORGET.” It also has a quote from Winston Churchill.

“This relocation is not an attempt to remove or rewrite history,” Warbington said. “It is rather an intentional effort to preserve the dignity of those memorialized in a setting that allows for healthy discourse and contemplation. As the county seat of one of the largest counties in the South, we remain committed to leading our community by ensuring our words and actions symbolize unity and equality for all.”

The previous group of county commissioners did not take any action on the monument’s removal after Solicitor Brian Whiteside filed a lawsuit claiming it was a nuisance.

But in November, Gwinnett residents elected Nicole Love Hendrickson as the new chairwoman of the county commission. She’s the county’s first Black leader. The board is now made up of four Black members and one who is biracial and identifies as white and Asian.

Kirkland Carden, a county commissioner, ran for office saying that he would bring the monument down. He said previously that putting the statue in storage was “a good, temporary fix” while the court continues to work out what should ultimately happen with it.

“Gwinnett has always tried to be a welcoming, inclusive, world-class community,” Carden said. “To be a welcoming community, we’re going to have to step away or remove these Confederate markers of hatred.”