Buckhead-area councilmen hire investigator to follow felony cases

Christy will be paid $25 an hour, split between Shook and Matzigkeit’s discretionary funds, public dollars allocated to their respective City Council offices. Shook said he is not sure how many hours she will ultimately spend on the investigative work.

Atlanta City Councilman Howard Shook. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM AJC FILE PHOTO

“She was really open to this idea, so I think we’re lucky to have her,” he said.

Shook said he and Matzigkeit have wanted to hire an investigator to focus on Buckhead for over a year. The work will include following high-profile felony cases in Buckhead after an arrest is made and sharing details including bond information, court dates, trial information and any previous offenses.

Christy sees her work as supplementary to the Atlanta Police Department and area courts.

“After an arrest is made in a high-profile Buckhead felony, information that I think a lot of people would like to see becomes really hard to obtain,” Shook said, adding that “there’s certain bars and clubs and restaurants that people would like to learn more about.”

Christy currently works as an associate lawyer at a Midtown law firm. She previously worked at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office as a clerk for three months, and has experience working in a defense attorney’s office. She got her Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School last year and is a member of the California bar, according to her LinkedIn page.

She filed the paperwork in November allowing her to raise funds to run for Council, but campaign disclosures show she had not taken in or spent any money. She said she has emailed the city and asked to be withdrawn from the race.

“After talking with Councilman Shook, I decided that I would be best poised to work in this role for him for the next four years,” she said, “and then run again in 2025.”