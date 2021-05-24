Roswell bridge replacement will close part of Willeo Road for four months

A section of Willeo Road in Roswell will close for a $2.5 million bridge replacement project starting June 1.
Roswell and Cobb County have partnered to replace the narrow bridge located on Willeo Road between Bywater Trail and Timber Road at the Cobb/Fulton County line. Work is expected to continue for at least four months.
The bridge was built in 1960. The Georgia Department of Transportation recently gave the bridge a sufficiency rating of 62 out of 100, according to Roswell.
When completed the new bridge will be wider with sidewalks, bicycle lanes and a path connecting to the Roswell Riverwalk Boardwalk.
Roswell’s estimated share of the bridge project is $1.2 million.
During construction, local traffic will have access to Willeo Park and the Riverview at Inverness neighborhood at Bywater Trail, a Roswell statement said. Through traffic will be re-routed using Timber Ridge Road, Ga.120 (Roswell Road in Marietta), and Willeo Road between Ga. 120 and Riverside Road.
Electronic signs will be put in place before the bridge closes on June 1 as reminders, the statement said.
For more information visit RoswellGov.com/WilleoCreek.