BREAKING: Atlanta Mayor Bottoms vetoes giving state control of road near Capitol

Georgia lawmakers have wanted to close the block of Mitchell Street to car traffic for years, citing safety and security concerns.

With the mayor’s veto, the measure will head back to the full Council. The 15-member legislative body can override a mayoral veto with a two-thirds majority vote.

The City Council ordinance passed by a vote of 12-1 last week. It said that in return for getting the street, the state has agreed to “cooperate with the city” on safety improvements to Hollowell Parkway, a state route on the Westside that has seen a high number of pedestrian deaths in recent years.

A Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman, however, told the AJC last week that a project to improve safety on Hollowell is already underway and in the scheduling phase — the result of a collaboration between GDOT and the Atlanta Department of Transportation.

Bottoms’ letter, which was sent to the Council on Tuesday, referenced GDOT’s statement to the AJC and said her office agrees the city should support GDOT’s project to make Hollowell a safer road.

During last week’s meeting, Rashad Taylor, a senior advisor to Bottoms, told the Council that the mayor’s office is opposed to the measure. He said they were unaware of any formal negotiations between the city and state on the issue.

“We’ve seen nothing in writing,” Taylor said at the time. “We’ve spoken to and reached out to state agency leaders just this morning regarding the rumors and the words that we have heard regarding what this quid pro quo or this swap or whatever this deal is supposed to be.”

Councilman Michael Julian Bond, who co-sponsored the legislation, told the AJC last week that the Council got involved “out of necessity and frustration.” He added that Hollowell has been dangerous for years.

“Constituents don’t often have patience or recognize the nuances between government, what they know is that they pay taxes and they want a response,” Bond said.

Currently, the city has blocked off the short stretch of Mitchell Street between the Capitol and Coverdell building to cars and trucks during the legislative session due in part to security concerns.

Taylor said during the Council meeting last week that shutting down the street permanently could have negative impacts on traffic, including a MARTA bus route that goes down Mitchell Street.

Bottoms’ letter about the veto argues that state law would require the city to hold public hearings and notify MARTA and Grady Memorial Hospital, which is located about half a mile from the Capitol, before giving the state control of Mitchell Street.

State lawmakers have cited a homeland security report from 2005 that sought to secure the street, a state representative told the AJC in 2018. That year, lawmakers passed a resolution calling for the street to be permanently closed to vehicles.

