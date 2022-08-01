BreakingNews
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: 2022 Music Midtown festival canceled

Fans are energized for the second day of performances at Music Midtown on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Piedmont Park. (Photo: Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
Fans are energized for the second day of performances at Music Midtown on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Piedmont Park. (Photo: Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Local News
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

This year’s Music Midtown festival, which was slated to bring tens of thousands of people to Piedmont Park over two days in September, is canceled, the festival announced Monday.

The decision stems from “circumstances beyond our control,” the festival’s account posted on social media Monday morning. The statement did not provide any additional specifics about why the event won’t take place.

“We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon,” the statement said.

The cancelation is a major blow to the city of Atlanta’s tourism trade and the city’s mystique as a music mecca. Other annual music festivals that come to Atlanta each year include the rock-oriented Shaky Knees, which was at Central Park in May; the hip-hop/R&B One MusicFest at Central Park in October; and the eclectic Sweetwater 420 Fest in the spring at Centennial Olympic Park.

Music Midtown, which originally ran from 1994 to 2005 in different locations around Atlanta, returned in 2011 at Piedmont Park, where it has drawn big-name acts over the years such as Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Eminem, Van Halen, Post Malone and Bruno Mars.

The festival has targeted a younger audience in recent years, mostly booking acts that have been popular the past 20 years. This year’s major headlining acts were scheduled to be Jack White, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Future.

About 50,000 people attended last year, when Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5 performed.

About the Authors

Follow J.D. Capelouto on twitter
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
Editors' Picks
TV best bets with Colin Farrell film, Woodstock, ‘Lightyear,’ Kevin Bacon, Brooke...15h ago
Top 10 offseason high school stories: 129 teams change classes, hires, more
3h ago
Five takeaways after Austin Riley, Braves finish scorching hot July
16h ago
The Jolt: At 100 day mark, there’s no ‘tag team’ atop Georgia tickets
3h ago
The Jolt: At 100 day mark, there’s no ‘tag team’ atop Georgia tickets
3h ago
The Latest
Angelina Jolie, daughter, celebrate admission into Spelman College
11m ago
Clayton County school board requiring face masks at Monday meeting
4h ago
Fayette school bus drivers getting retention bonuses, higher hourly pay
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
5h ago
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top