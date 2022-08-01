BREAKING: 2022 Music Midtown festival canceled

This year’s Music Midtown festival, which was slated to bring tens of thousands of people to Piedmont Park over two days in September, is canceled, the festival announced Monday.
The decision stems from “circumstances beyond our control,” the festival’s account posted on social media Monday morning. The statement did not provide any additional specifics about why the event won’t take place.
“We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon,” the statement said.
The cancelation is a major blow to the city of Atlanta’s tourism trade and the city’s mystique as a music mecca. Other annual music festivals that come to Atlanta each year include the rock-oriented Shaky Knees, which was at Central Park in May; the hip-hop/R&B One MusicFest at Central Park in October; and the eclectic Sweetwater 420 Fest in the spring at Centennial Olympic Park.
Music Midtown, which originally ran from 1994 to 2005 in different locations around Atlanta, returned in 2011 at Piedmont Park, where it has drawn big-name acts over the years such as Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Eminem, Van Halen, Post Malone and Bruno Mars.
The festival has targeted a younger audience in recent years, mostly booking acts that have been popular the past 20 years. This year’s major headlining acts were scheduled to be Jack White, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Future.
About 50,000 people attended last year, when Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5 performed.