Bottoms removes physical exams, drug testing mandates for some city job applicants

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order suspending the physical exams and drug testing for employees entering “non-safety sensitive positions,” her office announced this week. Those are roles not related to safety and security, Bottoms said in a statement.

The city’s current pre-employment testing requirements, she said, are “outdated and costly barriers to onboarding new talent in the city of Atlanta. As we continue to reform our employment process, creating a positive employee experience is key to attracting and maintaining a top-tier workforce, while ensuring opportunities are accessible to all.”