Black Voters Matter Fund holds voters’ rights rally in Atlanta

Johnson honored the original 1961 Freedom Fighters in his speech on Monday, and encouraged attendees to vote in upcoming elections.

Miller also highlighted the ways that the Black Voters Matter Fund is taking action in the wake of Georgia Senate Bill 202, a controversial law that many voting rights groups have criticized.

“We’ve been door knocking, phone banking, and making folks aware about Senate Bill 202 and the changes that are in there,” Miller said.

Georgia NAACP President James Woodall also gave a rallying cry to the crowd to fight barriers to voting.

“We’re going to stand together. We’re going to demand that justice roll down like water and righteousness flow like an ever-flowing stream. And the only way that we’re going to do that is if we band together and say that Black Voters Matter,” he said.