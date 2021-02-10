Big Boi to accept ‘Global Icon’ award from East Point

André Lauren Benjamin, under the name André 3000, and Big Boi in the 1990s blazed a new path for Southern music and solidified Atlanta’s hip-hop sound — the influences of which have been heard around the world for more than two decades. Big Boi has gone on to have a successful career rapping and producing.

How East Point is Big Boi? Well, on his website you can buy a $100 figurine 3D-printed seven inches high sporting a jacket with “East Point” across his chest.

The 5 p.m. event can be viewed on the city’s Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.