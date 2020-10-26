Concert review: Big Boi closes ‘Big Night Out’ with a little help from his friends

Sarah Barthel of Phantogram, with Big Boi as part of their Big Grams collaboration. The Atlanta rap icon played the final show of the "Big Night Out" concert series at Centennial Olympic Park on Oct. 25, 2020. Credit: Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Backed by DJ Cutmaster Swiff, a guitarist, bassist and a pair of brass players, Big Boi romped through a song lineup that ping-ponged from Outkast classics (“Ms. Jackson,” its lilting chorus spiked by Big’s rapping and light horn accents), his robust solo outings (“Shutterbugg” and “Chocolate”) and new collaborations (“Can’t Sleep,” from his upcoming “Big Sleepover” album with Brown, performed live for the first time).

Attendees already knew that Big Grams – Big Boi’s pairing with trip-hop duo Phantogram (Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter) – would be part of the lineup, which was billed as Big Boi and Friends and also featured opening slots by KP the Great and Kneel 'N Rey.

A trio of songs – the electro-bop “Drum Machine,” the buzzy, bass-grooving “Put it On” and “Fell in the Sun,” highlighted by Barthel’s background vocals – constituted the Big Grams guest slot, which fans seemed to appreciate.

CeeLo Green (left) and Sleepy Brown joined Big Boi for the final show of the "Big Night Out" concert series at Centennial Olympic Park on Oct. 25, 2020. Credit: Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

But even the response to “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” – its electric surge in no way diminished after 20 years – and Outkast’s debut, “Player’s Ball,” matched the excitement that greeted Goodie Mob, who arrived to the strains of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”

The quartet of CeeLo Green, Big Gipp, Khujo and T-Mo strolled the stage, taking turns in the spotlight as they spouted “Cell Therapy” before being joined by Big Boi for the rap-chant “Black Ice,” their 1998 song that featured Outkast. (A Goodie Mob album featuring Big Boi is due Nov. 13.)

Green hung around for Big Boi’s new song, “We the Ones,” as well as “Intentions,” a pulsing rap-soul hybrid that also includes Brown. In a show of solidarity, Gipp crouched behind Green at the back of the stage, filming the performance on his phone.

Big Boi’s final surprise came in the imposing form of Killer Mike, who grinned and showed off some leg moves during “Kill Jill,” he and Big Boi playing off each other like two old pals.

Killer Mike joined Big Boi at the final show of the "Big Night Out" concert series at Centennial Olympic Park on Oct. 25, 2020. Credit: Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mike, who thanked the Dungeon Family for changing his life, looked equally delighted to share the lyrics of the undeniable singalong, “The Whole World.”

As the show wound down after about 90 minutes, Big Boi addressed the coronavirus pandemic in general terms, encouraging the use of vitamins and telling the crowd, “God has not given us a spirit of fear.”

On this night, Big Boi exhibited a performance rooted in gratitude – both for the fans, and from them.

