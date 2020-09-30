Audit: Atlanta should revise Lakewood and Chastain contracts with Live Nation

British rock group The 1975 performed at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre in 2019. (Photo: Akili-Casundria Ramsess/Eye of Ramsess Media)

Another finding from the audit: There is no sound monitoring equipment at Lakewood, though the contract requires sound levels to be monitored. The lease is “unclear about who is responsible for installing the equipment or for monitoring sound levels," the audit stated.

The auditor’s office recommended the city conduct “routine inspections” of the Lakewood Amphitheater to make sure Live Nation is performing the required maintenance.

In response to the audit, city department managers said they mostly agree with the findings, and said the city would approach Live Nation about implementing some of the recommendations. Remy Saintil, the commissioner of the city’s Department of Enterprise Assets Management, said noise has not been a major issue at Lakewood, and he does not believe Live Nation would agree to pay for sound monitoring equipment.

The audit stated that Atlanta police received 27 noise complaints during events held from 2016 to 2018 at Lakewood, which is located in south Atlanta. Chastain Park is in Buckhead.

“If sound becomes an issue at Lakewood, I would recommend that the city invest in the equipment and the personnel necessary to monitor it as needed,” Saintil wrote.

During Tuesday’s committee meeting, a representative for the city’s law department said they will review the recommendations in the coming months.

City Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd, whose district includes Lakewood, said the findings of the audit did not surprise her, since she has had concerns about the contracts before.

“We’re going to be working very closely with the departments to talk about how we’re going to really fix this,” Sheperd said.