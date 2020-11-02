Attorney: It could be years before a jury hears Johns Creek sexual harassment case

The female employee is now the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit filed Oct. 23 against Byers and Johns Creek, which accuses the former chief of using his position to sexually harass her and other female employees.

The plaintiff has worked in Johns Creek police administration since 2008, Eleanor Attwood, her attorney said.

“She was just fed up,” Attwood said, regarding her client’s reason for the lawsuit. “There’s just a discourse or dialogue that happens in those environments too often … and on some level you have to shrug it off. I think she wants women behind her and beside her not to have to deal with it.”

Attwood said lawsuits such as her plaintiff’s have a high legal standard of proof that is not easy to meet and it could be four or five years before the case reaches a jury.

Johns Creek officials have said they can’t comment on an active lawsuit. Last week Mayor Mike Bodker praised the city’s police department during a phone call with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, adding that its problems over the years are similar to other departments.