Atlanta’s warming center will be open every night this week

Tacey Smith bundles up as she joins commuters who left their warm trains at MARTA’s Five Points station. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

By J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The city of Atlanta is keeping a warming center downtown open every night this week ahead of a frigid forecast.

People who need a place to stay overnight can visit the old Ramada Plaza hotel at 450 Capitol Ave. starting at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15. It will stay open until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the nights this week:

• Wednesday, Dec. 16: 11 p.m. to 10 a.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 17: 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

• Friday, Dec. 18: 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing throughout the week. The city said dates and times are subject to change.

The Ramada hotel is located just south of I-20 at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Fulton Street. Transportation will also be provided from the Gateway Center, which is located at 275 Pryor St. SW downtown.

Residents who need assistance can call the city by dialing 311 if they are inside Atlanta city limits or by calling 404-546-0311.

