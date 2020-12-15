Atlanta’s warming center will be open every night this week

• Friday, Dec. 18: 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing throughout the week. The city said dates and times are subject to change.

The Ramada hotel is located just south of I-20 at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Fulton Street. Transportation will also be provided from the Gateway Center, which is located at 275 Pryor St. SW downtown.

Residents who need assistance can call the city by dialing 311 if they are inside Atlanta city limits or by calling 404-546-0311.