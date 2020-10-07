Atlanta’s Bobby Jones Golf Course completes $33 million in renovations

The public can now enjoy the benefits of a the three-year, $33 million project to upgrade Atlanta’s historic Bobby Jones Golf Course in Buckhead, according to an announcement late Tuesday.
The facelift includes a reversible nine-hole course, a new Murray Golf House, Dan Yates Putting Course, a high-tech golf shop and the Boone’s restaurant that overlooks the course.
A makeover of the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame is still in the works, said a spokeswoman for the foundation that runs the course.
Built in 1932 and named after one of the most influential amateur golfers in history, the Bobby Jones Golf Course was Atlanta’s first public course.
By 2016, the city-owned course had fallen into disrepair and became part of a controversial land swap. Eventually, it wound up in the hands of the state of Georgia, who now leases it to the private Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation.
Robert Tyre “Bobby” Jones, Jr. was born March 17, 1902, in Grant Park.
Jones, a lawyer, who died in 1971, won five U.S. Amateur championships, three British Opens a British Amateur and four U.S. Opens, and was a founder of the Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters.
He won the Grand Slam of 1930 and became the only golfer win the U.S. Amateur, British Amateur, British Open and U.S. Open in the same year.