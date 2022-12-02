Atlanta chief sustainability officer working to fill departmental vacancies

After that discussion, the committee unanimously moved the ordinance to the full council for approval at their Dec. 5 meeting.

“I’ve very excited about this,” Bakhtiari said.

Atlanta’s sustainability division was created in 2009 under then-Mayor Shirley Franklin. Her successor, Kasim Reed, grew the office to 20 staffers, launched an urban farming program, and audited buildings to slash water and power consumption.

But the city’s sustainability initiatives took a blow after Reed left office.

Reed’s successor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, merged sustainability into the Mayor’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in September, several former city employees said they left the division because they felt like the administration wasn’t prioritizing sustainability.

In September, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told the AJC his administration is committed to sustainability. He hired Farley in August. Dickens said her cabinet-level position has influence across all departments.

“The Office of Sustainability and Resilience can set policy (and) provide targets, but all of that work is operationalized through the departments,” Farley said. “Our interdepartmental coordination and partnerships will be key.”