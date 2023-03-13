X
Dark Mode Toggle

Atlanta warming centers open tonight due to frigid weather

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

The city of Atlanta will open two emergency warming centers in anticipation of frigid temperatures Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the area through Tuesday midday.

The centers will open Monday at 8 p.m. and remain open through Tuesday at 6 a.m.

The warming centers will be located at:

  • Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331
  • Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Transportation to both locations is available beginning at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303 with return rides also available Tuesday morning.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Six coaching candidates Georgia Tech could consider3h ago

Credit: AP

Biden tells US to have confidence in banks after 2 collapse
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: GOP infighting roils county party elections
4h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Activist efforts to disqualify Georgia voters may lead to changes
2h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Activist efforts to disqualify Georgia voters may lead to changes
2h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Oscars 2023: 10 things to know, from a heartwarming comeback to an excruciating interview
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Inside City Hall: A new face at Trinity Ave
1h ago
MORE DEJA NEWS: Check out what we’ve covered before (and again)
From AJC archives: 26-hour reign of terror ends after 4 killings
Featured

Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
2h ago
KSU Owls: Things to know about Kennesaw State University
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top