Atlanta warming centers open tonight due to frigid weather

The city of Atlanta will open two emergency warming centers in anticipation of frigid temperatures Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the area through Tuesday midday.
The centers will open Monday at 8 p.m. and remain open through Tuesday at 6 a.m.
The warming centers will be located at:
- Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331
- Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Transportation to both locations is available beginning at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303 with return rides also available Tuesday morning.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest