MONDAY’S WEATHER: Mostly sunny skies; freeze warning in effect tonight

It’ll be a crisp, sunny day Monday. The high will top out in the mid-to-upper 50s in metro Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

But “temperatures fall really, really fast tonight once the sun goes down across North Georgia,” he said. “It’s been about three weeks since it’s been this cold — kind of a flip-flop weather pattern. It felt like spring in February, now it’s gonna feel like winter in March.”