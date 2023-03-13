X
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Mostly sunny skies; freeze warning in effect tonight

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

If the warm weather inspired you to get an early start on spring gardening, go ahead and bring those plant babies inside or cover them up this evening. Winter is getting ready to remind us all that spring is still a week away.

It’ll be a crisp, sunny day Monday. The high will top out in the mid-to-upper 50s in metro Atlanta, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

But “temperatures fall really, really fast tonight once the sun goes down across North Georgia,” he said. “It’s been about three weeks since it’s been this cold — kind of a flip-flop weather pattern. It felt like spring in February, now it’s gonna feel like winter in March.”

A freeze warning will go into effect at 11 p.m. and remain until 11 a.m. Tuesday as temperatures dip down to the coldest they’ve been since Feb. 18. The city woke up to 29-degree weather that day.

“Protect the sensitive plants, make sure your pets have a nice warm place to stay and sleep overnight tonight,” Monahan said.

The colder weather is expected to stick around for much of the week, and so are the sunny skies. Rain doesn’t show up in the forecast until Friday when temperatures warm up and the chance of rain shoots up to 70%.

Chilly temperatures return over the weekend, with projected highs in the low 50s and near-freezing lows.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

