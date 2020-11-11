Atlanta VA hospital hires 565 since March

The Atlanta Veterans Affairs hospital has hired 565 employees since March to address worker shortages.
Compared to other VA facilities in the nation, the Decatur hospital was among those that faced the most difficulty in hiring staff, according to a 2019 VA Office of the Inspector General report.
Atlanta administrators streamlined the hiring process, expedited credentialing practices in hiring medical staff and lifted the pay cap for some employees. The new workers range from doctors to housekeeping, and the hospital is still seeking a number of medical professionals and technicians.
“As we recognize Veterans Day during these unprecedented times, Atlanta VA Health Care System is proud to hire qualified personnel to care for our nation’s veterans and support our community in response to COVID-19,” said hospital director Ann Brown in a written statement.