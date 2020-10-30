Atlanta trick-or-trick event doubles as drive-thru food distribution

From 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, families can visit the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA to receive candy and boxes of food. The event is hosted by Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet and Councilman Michael Julian Bond.

Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are asked to stay in their cars for the “100% contactless event."