Atlanta trick-or-trick event doubles as drive-thru food distribution

Two Atlanta City Council members are hosting a drive-by trick-or-treat on Halloween that doubles as a free food distribution event.
From 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, families can visit the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA to receive candy and boxes of food. The event is hosted by Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet and Councilman Michael Julian Bond.
Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are asked to stay in their cars for the “100% contactless event."
The YMCA is located at 2220 Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. For more information, call 404-523-9622.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has described as “higher risk” any “traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door." Some cities, like Avondale Estates in DeKalb County, also warned against normal trick-or-treating.