Atlanta to reopen, waive fees for swimming pools

Atlanta is planning to reopen all 12 city swimming pools beginning Saturday, ahead of Memorial Day.
The mayor’s office announced Thursday that pool admission fees have been waived for the first time ever, to make pools accessible to all patrons at no cost.
“With the end of the school year approaching and summer on the horizon, this is the perfect time for residents to enjoy City of Atlanta pools,” Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner John Dargle Jr. said in a statement.
The announcement comes after a year without access to the pools due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pool capacity will be limited and masks are required upon entry and for those not swimming, according to the news release. There is no mask requirement for individuals actively participating in pool recreation.
Here is a list of Atlanta pools, hours of operation and locations:
- Adams Park, 1581 Lagoon Ln., SW, 12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Mon. - Sat.
- Anderson Park, 100 Anderson Ave., 12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Tue. - Sat.
- Candler Park, 1500 McClendon Ave., NE, 12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Open Daily
- Grant Park, 625 Park Ave., 12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily
- John A. White Park, 1101 Cascade Cir., SW, 12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily
- Maddox Park, 1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., NW, 12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily
- Pittman Park, 950 Garibaldi St., SW, 12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Open Daily
- Powell at Mozley Park, 1690 M.L.K. Jr., Dr., NW, 12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Wed - Sun.
- Rev. James Orange Park, 1305 Oakland Ln., SW, 12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily
- Rosa L. Burney Park, 477 Windsor St., 12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Tue. - Sat.
- South Bend Park, 2000 Lakewood Ave., SE 1, 2:30pm - 7:00 p.m., Tue. - Sat.
- Thomasville Park, 1750 Thomasville Dr., SE, 12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Wed - Sun.