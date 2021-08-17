ajc logo
Atlanta to remove ‘Lion of the Confederacy’ statue from Oakland Cemetery

The Lion of the Confederacy monument sits at the Oakland Cemetery in 2018. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

The city of Atlanta is set to remove a 127-year-old statue that memorializes the Confederacy from historic Oakland Cemetery.

The City Council passed a resolution Monday evening declaring that the city should remove the “Lion of the Confederacy” monument and place it in temporary storage. The statue has been repeatedly vandalized over the years with graffiti and, in one case, covered in red latex.

Georgia state law makes it difficult for local governments to relocate or remove Confederate monuments, though the updated law adopted last year does include language that allows for “appropriate measures for the preservation, protection and interpretation” of monuments.

The monument is based on Switzerland's Lion of Lucerne. (CURTIS COMPTON / ccompton@ajc.com)
Caption
The statue was built by T.M. Brady and dedicated on Confederate Memorial Day in 1894 to honor the 3,000 unknown Confederate dead resting in Oakland Cemetery. Oakland is also home to a 65-foot-tall Confederate Obelisk erected in 1870.

Over the last two years, local governments in metro Atlanta have removed several monuments that glorify the “lost cause” of the Confederacy. The Confederate obelisk in downtown Decatur came down last June. A Confederate monument built in 1993 in Lawrenceville’s downtown square was removed earlier this year.

The City Council approved a $33,000 contract with Superior Rigging and Erecting Co. to remove the lion statue. The city has not said where it will be located long-term.

