Atlanta to remove ‘Lion of the Confederacy’ statue from Oakland Cemetery

The City Council passed a resolution Monday evening declaring that the city should remove the “Lion of the Confederacy” monument and place it in temporary storage. The statue has been repeatedly vandalized over the years with graffiti and, in one case, covered in red latex.

Georgia state law makes it difficult for local governments to relocate or remove Confederate monuments, though the updated law adopted last year does include language that allows for “appropriate measures for the preservation, protection and interpretation” of monuments.