Atlanta to consider creating new Department of Public Safety and Wellness

The legislation that passed Tuesday directs the city to select a consulting firm within a month to conduct the feasibility study. The council will also form a subcommittee to hold two public work sessions with members of the community.

Then, the consulting firm has three months to submit its findings to the city.

“This initiative will help us set an example for the rest of the nation and serve as a model for other cities to adopt,” Councilman Antonio Brown, the lead sponsor of the measure, said in a statement. “By building greater trust between law enforcement and the community, we’ll be able to increase security and safety in our city, especially for our most vulnerable populations.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms recently announced several new public safety initiatives, including expanding enforcement of nuisance properties, increasing targeted enforcement on gangs and gun violence, continuing focus on disrupting street racing and improving police recruiting and retention.

And her administration plans to unveil plans Thursday aimed at closing and repurposing the Atlanta City Detention Center.