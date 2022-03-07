Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed joins global law firm as partner

In 2009, Reed resigned from the state senate and launched a successful bid to become Atlanta’s 59th mayor, serving two terms from 2010 - 2018. He launched a historic bid for a third term last year, but he conceded after being locked out of the runoff between City Council President Felicia Moore and Councilman Andre Dickens.

Caption Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed speaks to the hopeful crowd during Tuesday's election night celebration at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. He asked the public to follow the elections closely, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fred Nance, a global managing partner for Squire Patton Boggs, called Reed a landmark addition to their firm.

“His strong ties across the business community and public sector will open doors to new opportunities across our practice and his extensive career as a public servant dovetails with our market-leading public policy offering,” Nance said in a statement.

Squire Patton Boggs opened in Atlanta in 2018 with three partners and has grown into an office of approximately 30 lawyers. The firm also recently hired J. Randolph Evans, the former ambassador to Luxembourg during the Trump administration.

“We have been very purposeful in how we have grown our office,” said Atlanta managing partner Ann-Marie Notaro in a statement. “We have built something special and are delighted that Kasim has chosen to join our team.”