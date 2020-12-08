Atlanta seeks stricter enforcement of restaurants violating liquor laws

Elected officials from across the city have spoken up in recent months about nightclubs and lounges they believe are posing as restaurants, generating complaints from residents about noise and traffic. To be licensed as an “eating establishment,” businesses must make at least 50% of their sales from food.

Licensed restaurants are given exemptions that nightclubs do not receive. They are able to serve drinks on Sundays, for example, and have different requirements for how close they can be to homes, schools and churches.