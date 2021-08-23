Atlanta seeking to hire city’s first-ever director of Violence Reduction

The city of Atlanta wants a director of Violence Reduction who would oversee a new department devoted to developing and implementing strategies to make Atlanta safer.
According to the job listing, the person in the new position will oversee budget investments in violence prevention programs, and will help in evaluating proposed legislation, rules, and regulations related to public safety.
Likewise, the director will carry out recommendations from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Anti-Violence Advisory Council with community input and coordination with other city departments and organizations, according to the job listing.
“The City seeks a professional with a passion for violence reduction and community-based intervention work. This unique opportunity will give the successful candidate a chance to positively change neighborhoods and individuals for the better,” according to a job posting on the city’s website.
The new hire will also be responsible for research on which neighborhoods and individuals are most afflicted by violence, the job listing says.
Last month, Mayor Bottoms announced plans to invest $70 million into the city’s public safety plans, which includes the creation of a Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction.
Authorities last year investigated 157 homicides — the most in more than two decades — but Police Chief Rodney Bryant recently said officers are “putting a dent” in crime since then.
The online application expires Friday.