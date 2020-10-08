Atlanta schools superintendent to host town halls on reopening plan

The first town hall will take place at 6 p.m. today on the district’s Facebook page. Additional sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6 p.m. Dec. 3.

On Monday, Superintendent Lisa Herring presented her plan to the school board to give some special education students and students in prekindergarten through fifth grade the option of returning to classrooms Oct. 26. Families also could choose to remain in virtual classes, and the reopening plan is contingent on public health data.