Atlanta schools superintendent to host town halls on reopening plan

Atlanta Public Schools will hold three virtual town hall sessions to discuss the district’s plan to resume in-person instruction for some students later this month.
The first town hall will take place at 6 p.m. today on the district’s Facebook page. Additional sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6 p.m. Dec. 3.
On Monday, Superintendent Lisa Herring presented her plan to the school board to give some special education students and students in prekindergarten through fifth grade the option of returning to classrooms Oct. 26. Families also could choose to remain in virtual classes, and the reopening plan is contingent on public health data.
The district plans to reopen middle and high school buildings in November. School buildings closed in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, and students have been learning virtually since then.
APS said the town hall sessions will include a discussion of the various instructional models and information about the Oct. 12 deadline by which parents must make their choice between virtual and in-person learning.