Revised Atlanta schools reopening plan provides more in-person options

An updated Atlanta Public Schools reopening plan will expand in-person options so that more students can spend additional time in classrooms beginning Oct. 26.
The district on Friday released Superintendent Lisa Herring’s latest recommendation — a 96-page document— which she will present to the school board Monday. While board members will have a chance to provide feedback, Herring will make the decision on how and when school buildings reopen.
APS shifted to online classes in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic began to spread and began this school year in August with virtual only classes. The reopening plans are contingent on public health data.
Some parents criticized the draft plan released a few weeks ago, saying it didn’t include enough opportunities for families who want to resume face-to-face learning. The district initially proposed that students in prekindergarten through second grade would be given the option of returning to buildings two days a week and doing virtual instruction the other days. Certain special education students could choose to go to in-person classes four days a week.
Friday’s update expands the in-person option to allow students up to fifth grade to return to school buildings four days a week starting Oct. 26. Wednesdays would remain a day for at-home independent work, providing time for mid-week cleaning and for teachers to complete training.
Also new on Friday, the district announced that middle and high school students would be given the option of returning to in-person classes four days a week starting Nov. 16.
In a Friday interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Herring said that expanded in-person options came about after she heard feedback from teachers and instructional experts at schools about how to best schedule the school day. She also acknowledged hearing from parents who wanted more options, though she said she’s also heard from those who feel safer remaining at home.
“We recognize that it is still a need for us to continue virtual as an option for our students,” she said, adding that the district also knows “that there are parents and families who have expressed their desire to return.”
Parents of all grades will continue to have the option to keep their child enrolled in virtual classes taught by teachers at their school or to enroll in the district’s full-time online Atlanta Virtual Academy.
Parents need to complete a declaration of intent by Oct. 12 specifying which option they have chosen for their child for the remainder of the first semester, which ends Jan. 15.
