Revised Atlanta schools reopening plan provides more in-person options

Also new on Friday, the district announced that middle and high school students would be given the option of returning to in-person classes four days a week starting Nov. 16.

In a Friday interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Herring said that expanded in-person options came about after she heard feedback from teachers and instructional experts at schools about how to best schedule the school day. She also acknowledged hearing from parents who wanted more options, though she said she’s also heard from those who feel safer remaining at home.

“We recognize that it is still a need for us to continue virtual as an option for our students,” she said, adding that the district also knows “that there are parents and families who have expressed their desire to return.”

Parents of all grades will continue to have the option to keep their child enrolled in virtual classes taught by teachers at their school or to enroll in the district’s full-time online Atlanta Virtual Academy.

Parents need to complete a declaration of intent by Oct. 12 specifying which option they have chosen for their child for the remainder of the first semester, which ends Jan. 15.

