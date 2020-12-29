Atlanta schools plan in-person return dates for employees, students

Atlanta Public Schools are preparing for a return to in-person learning later in January by bringing back central office and school-based employees.
The district, which closed for the winter holiday break, will reopen Monday, a training day for teachers.
Students will resume online classes Jan. 5, though the day will end early at the district’s traditional schools to give employees and eligible students more time to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff races.
The following week, on Jan. 11, central office staffers are scheduled to return to work in-person on staggered schedules.
Many APS employees who work in the district’s downtown headquarters have been working remotely for months. Employees initially were scheduled to return to the office in October, but APS pulled back on that plan when COVID-19 cases surged in the fall.
School-based employees, including teachers, are scheduled to come back to buildings Jan. 19 to prepare for students’ return, according to district documents.
The district plans to give prekindergarten through second grade as well as some special education students the option to resume face-to-face learning on Jan. 25. The remaining grades would follow on Feb. 1 and Feb. 4.
Superintendent Lisa Herring told employees in a recent letter that the district plans to offer child care services at some schools from Jan. 19 through Feb. 2. She said information about the cost and locations would be determined soon.