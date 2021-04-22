Atlanta school board to discuss pay hike for its members

Officials said they haven’t had a raise in about two decades.

One proposal, offered by budget commission chair Michelle Olympiadis, would bump members’ salaries to $17,500 plus give a per-diem payment of $200 for attending monthly meetings.

In an email to fellow board members, Olympiadis said she didn’t support raising salaries all the way to $30,000.

“While I certainly believe that we all deserve the recommended amount, it is out of line with... other large districts and our other counterparts in the metro area,” Olympiadis wrote in a March 15 email obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open-records request.

Atlanta school board salaries fall in the middle of the pack compared to other metro Atlanta districts.

DeKalb County school board members make $18,000 a year plus a $450 meeting per diem, according to the Georgia School Boards Association.

In Fulton County, board members make $18,500. Gwinnett school board members, who oversee the state’s largest district, made $15,608 at the start of this year. The Cobb school board salary is $19,000. In Clayton, it’s $12,000.

At last month’s Atlanta school board budget meeting, a few members signaled support for boosting pay or at least giving it serious consideration.

Cynthia Briscoe Brown said the pay rate prevents some people from running for a seat. In order to make ends meet, she said members need either another job or someone else earning money in their household.

“I think that our continuing failure to pay anything even close to a living wage in this position limits the potential diversity of the school board. At this point in order to be a school board member you have to have an independent source of income,” she said at the March meeting.

She said it also opens up the board “to potential corruption.”

”There does arise the temptation to fund one’s basic needs in inappropriate ways,” she said.

Last week, the school board approved a 2% raise for the district’s more than 6,000 employees.