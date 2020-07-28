Atlanta school board terms will now be staggered

It received widespread support from members of the Atlanta legislative delegation, including state Rep. Betsy Holland, D-Atlanta.

Holland said staggering school board elections creates stability, ensuring half of the board is retained.

“This also means that more institutional knowledge can be transferred to new board members from more tenured ones,” she said, in an email.

Holland and school board Chairman Jason Esteves, who also supported the change, said the new approach also would eliminate the potential for a lame-duck period during which the board stops making major decisions in the year leading up to an election.

“Board members can be hesitant to start new initiatives or programs if there’s no guarantee that they’ll be around the following year to implement them,” Holland said, adding that staggering terms “alleviates that hesitation when at least half of the board will remain steady to continue initiatives.”

Esteves said delaying big decisions in an election year because of concerns about board turn-over isn’t “fair to the system and it’s not fair to kids.”

He called it “good governance” to make sure there’s stability on the board.

Esteves holds the at-large seat 9 on the board, one of the five seats that will be up for just a two-year term initially. He said he hasn’t finalized his plans but currently expects to run again.

The board spots representing odd-numbered districts — District 1 in southeast Atlanta, District 3 in east Atlanta, District 5 in west Atlanta, and at-large seats 7 and 9 — will be limited to two-year terms in 2021. The four even-numbered districts will be on the ballot in 2021 for four-year terms.

Most of the state’s school boards have staggered terms, including the metro Atlanta districts of Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

Atlanta Board of Education members

Leslie Grant, District 1, southeast Atlanta

Aretta Baldon, District 2, central Atlanta

Michelle Olympiadis, District 3, east Atlanta

Nancy Meister, District 4, north Atlanta

Erika Mitchell, District 5, west Atlanta

Eshe’ Collins, District 6, south Atlanta

Kandis Wood Jackson, at-large Seat 7

Cynthia Briscoe Brown, at-large Seat 8

Jason Esteves, at-large Seat 9