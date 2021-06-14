Atlanta school board pay to increase by 50% next year

Atlanta school board members’ salaries will grow by about 50% starting Jan. 1.
The Atlanta Board of Education at its June meeting voted 8-1 to approve the pay boost. Nancy Meister, who represents North Atlanta, cast the lone no vote.
Board member pay will jump from $15,170 a year to $22,500. The board’s vice chair will make $23,500 and the chair will make $24,500.
All nine Atlanta school board seats are up for election in November. The winning candidates will take office in January and be the first members to receive the bigger paychecks.
Officials said the raise is equivalent to a 2% annual increase since the last time board salaries went up about two decades ago.