Atlanta school board changes January meeting date

The Atlanta school board will hold its January meeting on Jan. 11, 2021. Hyosub Shin / AJC FILE PHOTO
Local News | 53 minutes ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta school board will push back its monthly meeting to Jan. 11.

The board’s first meeting of the year had been scheduled for Jan. 4. Earlier this month, the board unanimously agreed to move the meeting to Jan. 11. The meeting will follow the board’s usual schedule with the work session beginning at 2:30 p.m., followed by a public comment period and legislative meeting at 6 p.m.

Atlanta Public Schools offices are closed for the winter holiday break this week. The district will reopen Jan. 4.

The district’s central office employees are scheduled to return to in-person work Jan. 11 to prepare for the planned reopening of school buildings.

Many staffers have been working remotely during the pandemic. APS plans to give students the option to return to school buildings for in-person learning in late January and early February.

