Atlanta school board changes January meeting date

The board’s first meeting of the year had been scheduled for Jan. 4. Earlier this month, the board unanimously agreed to move the meeting to Jan. 11. The meeting will follow the board’s usual schedule with the work session beginning at 2:30 p.m., followed by a public comment period and legislative meeting at 6 p.m.

Atlanta Public Schools offices are closed for the winter holiday break this week. The district will reopen Jan. 4.