Atlanta safety commission gets outpour of feedback on youth violence prevention

On Tuesday, the mothers of children who experienced gang violence said the system is neglecting the community. Former employees from the public sector said the parents and the community are responsible for teaching children right from wrong early on in the school system.

Victims of gang violence told the commission children are being influenced by modern culture, such as music artists who are also gangbangers. Nonprofit leaders said the government needs to reach out to the children that aren’t already participating in publicly-funded recreational programs.

A man who said he was previously jailed on drug charges told the committee that Atlanta needs a stronger community-based violence intervention program. Richard Wright, a 2021 mayoral candidate, urged educated Black men to do pro bono community service with children in the city for four hours a month.

“We’ve got a spiritual problem,” said Ken Johnson, a former NFL defensive lineman for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites urged the nonprofit leaders to contact her office to help the city address youth violence. City Councilman Michael Julian Bond said the government can’t change what happens inside of someone’s house, but he proposed the city and the school system enact new laws concerning children.

“This is a crisis in our city,” Bond said. “There are a lot of things that policymakers can do for that captive population that we have so much authority over that we’re not using.”

Atlanta City Council created the Public Safety Commission last year to provide recommendations for public safety reforms as violent crime continues to rattle Atlanta. The commission consists of more than a dozen public officials and community leaders from Atlanta, Fulton County and DeKalb County.

The commission is tasked with creating safety recommendations within the next year. The commissioners thanked the public for their input as they acknowledged how there isn’t a single answer to eradicate crime.

Commission Chair Jasmine Moore sought to remind the public that it will take time to see the impact of their recommendations if the government decides to implement those strategies.

“We have a very short period of time to make a large impact,” Moore said.