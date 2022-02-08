Atlanta revives grant program to aid small businesses hit by COVID-19

Help is on the way for the small businesses and nonprofits in Atlanta struggling with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Tuesday at The Gathering Spot that the city’s Resurgence Grant Fund will begin again March 1.
Invest Atlanta President and CEO Eloisa Klementich said the $10.4 million program reimburses COVID expenses incurred after March 2021. Zak Wallace said he used the $40,000 grant to launch a food truck operation for his Local Green restaurant customers to comply with social distancing measures.
“It takes money to make money,” said Wallace, who participated in the program in 2020.
Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms launched the program in July 2020 with funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. But it ended in 2020 after small businesses expended the available dollars.
This year’s iteration of the program is funded by the American Rescue Plan. The city received $170 million from the federal stimulus package, and in June, the Atlanta City Council voted to allocate $20 million towards small businesses and nonprofits.
Klementich said people can contact Invest Atlanta for application assistance. She said her agency is hosting seminars on the application process Feb. 15 at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. More information on the program, including eligibility and how to apply, is available on the Invest Atlanta website.
The Resurgence Grant application deadline is April 29, so small businesses and nonprofits — including start-up companies — have two months to gather the receipts and paperwork required to apply.
Dickens urged people to gather their documentation ASAP.
“As a former small business owner myself, I know how hard you got to work to keep it all together to manage your business, your family and all of your goals,” Dickens said.
“We need access to money to grow our businesses. The city of Atlanta wants to help mitigate some of those financial challenges that have occurred over the past few years, particularly related to the pandemic.”
