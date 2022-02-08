Atlanta revives grant program to aid small businesses hit by COVID-19

This year’s iteration of the program is funded by the American Rescue Plan. The city received $170 million from the federal stimulus package, and in June, the Atlanta City Council voted to allocate $20 million towards small businesses and nonprofits.

Klementich said people can contact Invest Atlanta for application assistance. She said her agency is hosting seminars on the application process Feb. 15 at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. More information on the program, including eligibility and how to apply, is available on the Invest Atlanta website.

The Resurgence Grant application deadline is April 29, so small businesses and nonprofits — including start-up companies — have two months to gather the receipts and paperwork required to apply.

Dickens urged people to gather their documentation ASAP.

“As a former small business owner myself, I know how hard you got to work to keep it all together to manage your business, your family and all of your goals,” Dickens said.

“We need access to money to grow our businesses. The city of Atlanta wants to help mitigate some of those financial challenges that have occurred over the past few years, particularly related to the pandemic.”