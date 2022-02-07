Atlanta Committee for Progress business group names new executive director

Kathy Waller, a veteran executive of The Coca-Cola Company, has been named the new executive director of the Atlanta Committee for Progress (ACP).
The Atlanta Committee for Progress is a public-private partnership between the mayor and the city’s top business, civic and academic leaders. For nearly 20 years, the group has supported significant economic development and investment, including, but not limited to, the purchase of the papers of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the creation of the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership.
Waller will provide leadership and direction for the ACP in the organization’s collaboration with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, the group announced on Monday. Waller will begin Feb. 14, succeeding Shan Cooper, who previously announced plans to step down when her contract ends.
In 2019, Waller retired from Coca-Cola after a 32-year career with the company that culminated in her serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and President Enabling Services. The native Atlantan serves on the boards of four public companies and multiple nonprofit and community boards.
“For more than a decade, ACP has collaborated with the Mayor’s office to advance important business and social programs within the city of Atlanta,” said Dickens in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with Kathy and the ACP’s business leaders as we address the challenges and opportunities facing our great city.”
Ryan Marshall, president and CEO of PulteGroup, Inc. and chairman of the ACP, said in a statement that Waller has the business acumen and leadership skills that are critical for the partnership.
“Equally important, she is passionate about the City of Atlanta and committed to supporting its ongoing development as an economic engine that can expand opportunity for all,” Marshall said in a statement.
