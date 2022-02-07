Atlanta Committee for Progress business group names new executive director

The Atlanta Committee for Progress is a public-private partnership between the mayor and the city’s top business, civic and academic leaders. For nearly 20 years, the group has supported significant economic development and investment, including, but not limited to, the purchase of the papers of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the creation of the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership.

Waller will provide leadership and direction for the ACP in the organization’s collaboration with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, the group announced on Monday. Waller will begin Feb. 14, succeeding Shan Cooper, who previously announced plans to step down when her contract ends.