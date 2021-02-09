Atlanta Public Schools adds Saturday food distribution

Atlanta Public Schools is now distributing free food on Saturdays.
The district’s nutrition department will hand out weekly meal kits for Atlanta children and teens ages 1 to 18 on Saturdays at a pop-up distribution site.
The Saturday food distribution will take place from an Atlanta school bus parked in the Wayfield Foods lot at 3050 Martin Luther King Drive, S.W.
The site will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The district first added the Saturday location on Feb. 6. The site is in addition to a Wednesday food program that includes deliveries along designated bus routes and at curbside pickup locations.