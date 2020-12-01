Atlanta Public Schools to hold Thursday town hall on reopening plan

A screenshot from the Atlanta Public Schools' website take on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, shows part of the district's proposed reopening plan. Credit: Atlanta Public Schools website Credit: Atlanta Public Schools website

The Atlanta school system initially planned to resume in-person learning in late October after closing buildings in March. But a face-to-face return didn’t happen this fall because officials said the public health data showed it wasn’t safe.

The district has said that one of its leading indicators in making the reopening decision is the local “incidence rate,” or the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period. To reopen school buildings, APS officials previously said there should be less than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

In mid-October, when APS decided not to reopen school buildings, the Fulton County rate was around 140 cases per 100,000 residents.

On Monday, the rate reached 317 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

In preparation for a potential reopening of buildings, the district announced that teachers would not teach live, online classes on Wednesdays during December.

Instead, students will use Dec. 2, 9 and 16 as time to catch up on their assignments or work on their own. Teachers will use those days to prepare for the proposed January reopening of school buildings.