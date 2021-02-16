Atlanta prekindergarten program is taking applications for next year

Parents who want to enroll their child in Atlanta Public Schools’ prekindergarten program have four more weeks to apply.
Applications for next school year are due March 15. Students who turn 4 on or before Sept. 1 are eligible for the program. Families must live in the district’s attendance area.
Students selected for the free, full-day program are chosen through a random electronic lottery. The lottery will be held March 26.
This year, APS enrolled 1,154 students in prekindergarten classes, according to numbers from the Georgia Department of Education.