X

Atlanta prekindergarten program is taking applications for next year

Atlanta Public Schools will accept applications for its 2021-2022 prekindergarten program through March 15. ALYSSA POINTER/AJC FILE PHOTO
Atlanta Public Schools will accept applications for its 2021-2022 prekindergarten program through March 15. ALYSSA POINTER/AJC FILE PHOTO

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Parents who want to enroll their child in Atlanta Public Schools’ prekindergarten program have four more weeks to apply.

Applications for next school year are due March 15. Students who turn 4 on or before Sept. 1 are eligible for the program. Families must live in the district’s attendance area.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

Students selected for the free, full-day program are chosen through a random electronic lottery. The lottery will be held March 26.

This year, APS enrolled 1,154 students in prekindergarten classes, according to numbers from the Georgia Department of Education.

ExploreCOVID-19 cases reported at metro Atlanta public schools

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.