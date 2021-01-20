Atlanta, others light buildings to honor COVID-19 deaths and Biden

Atlanta City Hall, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and other public spaces projected an amber color Tuesday night to honor those who have died from COVID-19.
The lightings coincided with Joe Biden’s memorial held by the historic reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president Wednesday.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms supported Biden early and often during his campaign. The first-term mayor even traveled to Iowa to stump for him. The ardent support led many to wonder about her prospects if Biden won.
Last week, Bottoms was offered a position with the Democratic National Committee in charge of civic engagement an voter protection.
“As our nation moves forward with this historic transition of power at our highest levels of office, it is imperative we honor those we have lost to COVID-19,” Bottoms said in a prepared statement. “This memorial sends a message of hope to our families and communities — particularly those of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the virus — that they are not alone and leadership at all levels of government are committed to combatting this deadly disease.”
The city of East Point also lit up its city government building and fountain last night.
“As we prepare to build back better, it is critically important that we pause and participate in this national moment of unity and remembrance to honor the lives lost during one of the most difficult times in our nation’s history,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said in a news release.
