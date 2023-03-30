Atlanta organizations receive $10M in HUD funding to help the homeless

HUD announced on Tuesday that more than $49.8 million in federal Continuum of Care awards were given to 167 local homeless service and housing programs across Georgia. Those funds, which come from the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services, are part of a larger, national $2.8 billion award package.

A HUD spokeswoman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Atlanta-area portion of the funds were awarded to CaringWorks, Covenant House, the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority, Our House, Partners for HOME, Partnership Against Domestic Violence, Project Community Connections, Project Interconnections, and the Quest Community Development Organization.