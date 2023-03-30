BreakingNews
More Americans file for jobless claims; layoffs remain low
X

Atlanta organizations receive $10M in HUD funding to help the homeless

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Nine Atlanta-based organizations have received more than $10 million in annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help residents experiencing homelessness.

HUD announced on Tuesday that more than $49.8 million in federal Continuum of Care awards were given to 167 local homeless service and housing programs across Georgia. Those funds, which come from the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services, are part of a larger, national $2.8 billion award package.

A HUD spokeswoman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Atlanta-area portion of the funds were awarded to CaringWorks, Covenant House, the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority, Our House, Partners for HOME, Partnership Against Domestic Violence, Project Community Connections, Project Interconnections, and the Quest Community Development Organization.

ExploreAtlanta prioritizing homeless support in affordable housing agenda

José Alvarez, the administrator of HUD’s regional office in Atlanta, said in a statement that the new funds will ensure people receive the resources and support needed to help end homelessness in Georgia. His comments were echoed in another statement from HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.

“Helping people move into stable housing from temporary shelters and encampments on the streets is essential to ending homelessness,” Fudge said.

HUD’s latest investment comes as Atlanta tries to provide 1,500 permanent homes to the homeless in metro Atlanta by the end of 2024. Last June, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city has seen a 38% decrease in the homeless population since 2020.

Partners for HOME, the city’s nonprofit designed to fight homelessness, initiated another headcount of the city’s homeless population in January. According to a February presentation to Atlanta City Council, the nonprofit is planning to release their latest homeless report next month.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2023 session will Brian Kemp sign into law?2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Winners and losers of the 2023 Georgia legislative session
2h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

Development plan continues for Bartow’s 14,000-acre ‘Yellowstone’
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fallout from training center riling Atlanta-area residents
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fallout from training center riling Atlanta-area residents
3h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia voucher bill came close to passing but lacked enough GOP votes
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta City Council members want revenue from training center invested into city...
34m ago
A conversation with Leroy Chapman Jr., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new top editor
3h ago
Spelman College caps capital campaign at $339 million
Featured

Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
22h ago
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates from Georgia legislature’s final day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top