Atlanta organizations receive $10M in HUD funding to help the homeless

Nine Atlanta-based organizations have received more than $10 million in annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help residents experiencing homelessness.
HUD announced on Tuesday that more than $49.8 million in federal Continuum of Care awards were given to 167 local homeless service and housing programs across Georgia. Those funds, which come from the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services, are part of a larger, national $2.8 billion award package.
A HUD spokeswoman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Atlanta-area portion of the funds were awarded to CaringWorks, Covenant House, the Georgia Housing and Finance Authority, Our House, Partners for HOME, Partnership Against Domestic Violence, Project Community Connections, Project Interconnections, and the Quest Community Development Organization.
José Alvarez, the administrator of HUD’s regional office in Atlanta, said in a statement that the new funds will ensure people receive the resources and support needed to help end homelessness in Georgia. His comments were echoed in another statement from HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.
“Helping people move into stable housing from temporary shelters and encampments on the streets is essential to ending homelessness,” Fudge said.
HUD’s latest investment comes as Atlanta tries to provide 1,500 permanent homes to the homeless in metro Atlanta by the end of 2024. Last June, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city has seen a 38% decrease in the homeless population since 2020.
Partners for HOME, the city’s nonprofit designed to fight homelessness, initiated another headcount of the city’s homeless population in January. According to a February presentation to Atlanta City Council, the nonprofit is planning to release their latest homeless report next month.
