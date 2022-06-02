Atlanta’s homeless numbers drop 38% in survey

The decrease is due to a number of strategies the organization has tried, such as housing investments, Vassell said. In 2017, $50 million administered by the organization was invested into supportive housing for families, youth, and other populations, Vassell said.

Atlanta’s mayor said he wants to continue the city’s efforts.

“While we’ve made significant strides, no one is satisfied when there’s anyone sleeping on the streets. So we are doubling down in our commitment to fight homelessness,” Dickens said Thursday at City Hall, adding that the city is investing over $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act and state funds to further combat homelessness.

More notable info from the 2022 report:

* 37% of people surveyed said they struggled with mental illness.

* 32% reported substance abuse.

* 85.4% were 25 or older.

* 6.5% were considered “youth,” meaning they were 18-24.

* 8.1% were under 18, but only one person under 18 was not with a parent or guardian.

* 12.4% were military veterans.

* Of those surveyed, 84.6% were Black, 11.5% white, 3.9% Hispanic.