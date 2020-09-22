Atlanta OKs future COVID supply donations from New York

“You have an open offer. Whatever you need,” Cuomo, who like Bottoms is a Democrat, said during the briefing. “We are also 100% behind you.”

Bottoms has pointed to the donation as an example of how officials across the country can work together to fight the coronavirus.

“I appreciate your offer to help and we certainly would be appreciative of that assistance," Bottoms said during the July briefing. At the time, she was engaged in a rift with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp over the city’s coronavirus restrictions and mask mandate.

Cases in Fulton County have gone down since July, and Bottoms said recently she is hopeful they will continue to decrease. But she urged residents to remain vigilant and take precautions; in the last two weeks, over 1,300 people in Fulton tested positive for the virus.